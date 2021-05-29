Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.59 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002013 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $197.30 million and approximately $26.59 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00096508 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002742 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003961 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003404 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.