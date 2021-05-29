Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) Insider Acquires £39,997.75 in Stock

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) insider Jill May purchased 12,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

LON:AFM opened at £371 ($484.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,134.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.84. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc has a 1-year low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 378 ($4.94).

AFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

