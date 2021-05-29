Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.83 on Friday, hitting $2,356.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,666. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,300.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,002.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

