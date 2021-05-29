Alps Advisors Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

DOC stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

