Alps Advisors Inc. Has $753,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,169 shares of company stock valued at $55,970,598 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

