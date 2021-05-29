Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

