Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) CFO Michael Grau Sells 30,000 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $1,787,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 588,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 57,840 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

