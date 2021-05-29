Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,316.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3,207.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,398.20 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.