Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,316.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,398.20 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

