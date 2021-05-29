Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Down 79.0% in May

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the April 29th total of 605,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ambow Education in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambow Education in the first quarter worth about $57,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ambow Education in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ambow Education by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.31. 152,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,674. The company has a market cap of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -18.56. Ambow Education has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 11.85%.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

