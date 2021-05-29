AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $18.41. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 1,147,325 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,149. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,951 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

