American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. 4,128,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

