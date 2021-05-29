American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $42.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
AEO stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $38.28.
In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $447,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Recommended Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.