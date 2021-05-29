American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $42.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $447,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.