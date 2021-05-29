American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,471 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $45,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

