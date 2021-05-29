American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,488 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Jabil worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Jabil by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 222,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 263,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jabil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,913,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

