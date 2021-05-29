American International Group Inc. Buys 771 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $128.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

