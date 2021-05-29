American International Group Inc. Buys 947 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,738,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.