American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,665.77.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,371.98 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $964.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,439.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,413.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

