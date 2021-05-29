American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $19,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

