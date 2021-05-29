American International Group Inc. Has $12.63 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.94 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,606 shares of company stock worth $8,156,573 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

