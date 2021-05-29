Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.95 Million

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post $496.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $517.38 million and the lowest is $458.00 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%.

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.50. 342,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $794,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 580,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after buying an additional 206,571 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,539.6% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 143,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 135,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

