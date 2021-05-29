Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report $1.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $3.63 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $2.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $7.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARAV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,024. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aravive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

