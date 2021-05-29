Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Harsco posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE HSC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.42. 169,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 2.19. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

