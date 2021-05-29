Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRIX shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $742,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

