Analysts Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,462,000 after acquiring an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,923,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,285,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

