Analysts Anticipate Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Mesoblast posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 596.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MESO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 115,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,687. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.