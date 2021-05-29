Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.02 Million

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce sales of $107.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $107.04 million. Rambus posted sales of $103.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $442.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $442.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $485.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.35 million to $491.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

RMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.56. 349,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. Rambus has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

