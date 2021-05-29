Analysts Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $5,500,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 282,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,072. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

