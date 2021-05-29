Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $121,233.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,287 shares of company stock worth $719,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $709,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $244,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

