Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.37). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 1,154,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

