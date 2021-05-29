Analysts Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. NOW reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DNOW. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 115,814 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.10.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.