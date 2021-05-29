Analysts Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Stride posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,833,000 after purchasing an additional 181,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 437,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,619,000 after acquiring an additional 896,904 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth $48,797,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

