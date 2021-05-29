Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report sales of $71.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.34 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $72.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $288.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.15 million to $292.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $311.96 million, with estimates ranging from $299.89 million to $326.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 311,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $25.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

