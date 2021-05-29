Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intuit Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $8.31 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $498.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.08.

INTU opened at $439.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit has a 12-month low of $274.19 and a 12-month high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

