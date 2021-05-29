Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordson Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Nordson stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $223.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

