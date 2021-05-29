Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target at $211.40

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.40.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $199.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average is $209.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

