Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $6.45

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 761.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 830,514 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.