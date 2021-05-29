Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $20.92

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 890,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,302. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

