Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ANEB stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

