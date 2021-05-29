AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the April 29th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANPC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,318 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

