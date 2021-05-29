Antiample (XAMP) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,510.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00853729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.64 or 0.08770897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00087496 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

