Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $124.61 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

