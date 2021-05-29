Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

