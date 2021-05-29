Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded to Sell at New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.87.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42. Apple has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.