Arepacoin Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $56,618.61 and approximately $35.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 160% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,161,634 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

