Ares Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $7.51 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00311697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00190341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.58 or 0.00770854 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,843,095 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

