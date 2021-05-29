Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 241 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after buying an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capri by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after buying an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after acquiring an additional 536,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,072,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.