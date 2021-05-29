Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after acquiring an additional 445,796 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.58 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

FWONK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

