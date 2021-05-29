Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $106.03 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

