Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $185.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

